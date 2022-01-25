Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $197.35 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

