Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $68.84 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.63.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $36.65 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,772,000 after acquiring an additional 675,084 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 537,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,581,000 after acquiring an additional 369,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,814,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

