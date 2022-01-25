Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,581,000 after purchasing an additional 369,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,073,000 after purchasing an additional 299,741 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 208.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after buying an additional 537,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,998,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,801,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. 4,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,606. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

