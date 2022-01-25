Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vaxart alerts:

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $579.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.12.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

Vaxart Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.