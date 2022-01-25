Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

VCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Vecima Networks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Vecima Networks stock opened at C$15.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$356.52 million and a PE ratio of 291.51. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$12.99 and a 1-year high of C$17.55.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vecima Networks will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 518.87%.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

