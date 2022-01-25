Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 53.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 609,325 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $349,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,214,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,696 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,997. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.50 and its 200-day moving average is $207.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

