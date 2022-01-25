Veritaseum (VERI) Hits Market Cap of $186.57 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 29% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $186.57 million and $102,765.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for about $86.79 or 0.00239619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

