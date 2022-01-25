Verso Token Market Cap Hits $10.49 Million (VSO)

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Verso Token coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verso Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Verso Token has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verso Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.42 or 0.06614704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00056691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,346.90 or 0.99909577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.