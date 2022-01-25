Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

Chubb stock opened at $195.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.42 and a 200-day moving average of $184.06. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

