Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 259 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,982,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,475,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO stock opened at $1,972.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,970.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,772.51.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,022.61.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.