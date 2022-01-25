Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of AON by 725.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 295,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 6.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $273.65 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $202.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.66.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.