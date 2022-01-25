Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

