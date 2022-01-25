Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,738 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,762 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after buying an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after buying an additional 2,180,655 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $608,311,000 after buying an additional 568,721 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,249,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,830,135 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $502,555,000 after buying an additional 492,700 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $149.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a one year low of $132.00 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.36.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

