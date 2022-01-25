Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.75.

Biogen stock opened at $224.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.33.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

