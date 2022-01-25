VIG (VIG) Price Up 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. VIG has a market capitalization of $659,719.24 and $2,532.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000740 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

