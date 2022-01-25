Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VOR. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

VOR stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

