Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $402.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will report $402.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.89 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $376.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

VNO traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.47. 52,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

