Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lowered by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.9% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 4,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.2% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.18. 63,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,188,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $383.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.00. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.