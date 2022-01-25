Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,920,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $6,696,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,071,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

