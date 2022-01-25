Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

WRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRE opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.07 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

