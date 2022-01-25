Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at $102,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 38.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 27.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.83.

NYSE:WSO opened at $287.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.64. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.13 and a 12-month high of $318.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

