Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Watsco by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,290,000 after acquiring an additional 179,095 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Watsco by 14,702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after acquiring an additional 172,757 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,953,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Watsco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,258 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $287.46 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.13 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

