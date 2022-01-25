Webster Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Webster Financial has increased its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Webster Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Webster Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

