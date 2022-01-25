Webster Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report released on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Webster Financial stock opened at $59.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.