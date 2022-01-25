Wedbush Comments on V.F. Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for V.F. in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

VFC opened at $68.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. V.F. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

