Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Shares of USB stock opened at $56.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.