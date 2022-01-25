Wedbush Weighs in on Logitech International S.A.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Logitech International in a report released on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the technology company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LOGI. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $74.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Logitech International by 93.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

