Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) recently:

1/17/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

1/14/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

1/13/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $191.00 to $186.00.

1/6/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Ascendis Pharma A/S is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.19. 645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,767. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $104.59 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average of $140.87.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 246,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

