Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 15.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Shares of WELL opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.93. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

