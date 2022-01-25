West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,753 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $23,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 0.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at $151,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.51.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.44. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $101.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

