Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Earns Buy Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WDC. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 341,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,307. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

