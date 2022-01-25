Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 51,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

