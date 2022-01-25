Wills Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $8.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.93. The company had a trading volume of 165,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.32. The stock has a market cap of $370.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

