WMS Partners LLC Acquires 645 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $19.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.75. The company had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,602. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $311.03 and a 1-year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

