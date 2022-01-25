WMS Partners LLC Buys 583 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $188,697,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $91,333,646,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after acquiring an additional 302,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO traded down $12.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,112. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

