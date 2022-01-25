WMS Partners LLC Cuts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,659,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after acquiring an additional 742,281 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after acquiring an additional 538,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

NYSE:PWR traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,769. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.