WMS Partners LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,096 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Mastercard by 173.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $13.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.16. 30,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.75 and its 200-day moving average is $355.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.94.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

