WMS Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $137.83. 47,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,188,370. The company has a market cap of $382.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.