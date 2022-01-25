World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $214.82

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $214.82, but opened at $201.05. World Acceptance shares last traded at $195.11, with a volume of 580 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.59.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,953 shares of company stock worth $3,687,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

