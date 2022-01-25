Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,965.00

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,965 ($40.00) and last traded at GBX 2,985.56 ($40.28), with a volume of 27123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,970 ($40.07).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,520.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,653.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.11%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

