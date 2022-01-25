WOWswap (WOW) Market Capitalization Tops $4.66 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $84,283.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $8.58 or 0.00022978 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOWswap has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00050470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.01 or 0.06571681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00056221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,098.57 or 0.99387951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049397 BTC.

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 542,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

