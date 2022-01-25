Wrapped Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $10.06 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $37,098.62 or 0.99388105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $10.06 billion and approximately $267.49 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00099135 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021610 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00028535 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00428905 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 271,257 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

