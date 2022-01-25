WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.
WSFS Financial stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45.
In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.
About WSFS Financial
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
