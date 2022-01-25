WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WSFS Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of WSFS Financial worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.