WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$200.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital upped their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$186.23.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$166.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.33. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$109.69 and a twelve month high of C$187.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$178.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$164.96.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 5.5799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total value of C$8,584,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,165,861.68. Also, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total transaction of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,068,148.03. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

