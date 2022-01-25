W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading 4.5% Higher

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.20. 42,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,573,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $605.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,685,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after purchasing an additional 862,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

