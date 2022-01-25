W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading 4.5% Higher

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.20. 42,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,573,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $605.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.93.
W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
