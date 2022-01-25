W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The prolific oil and gas offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) shelf have been primarily boosting W&T Offshore’s production since its inception. Discoveries in those fields will likely boost its production further. The company is growing its presence in deepwater GoM fields, wherein output has improved more than 500% and proved reserves have surged 900% over the past eight years. The deep-water discoveries made in recent years have enhanced its prospects. However, the company’s debt-laden balance sheet is concerning. Its debt to capitalization ratio has considerably been higher over the past few years. While the industry’s recovery has been stronger than expected, rapidly spreading new variants of the coronavirus is making near-term outlook for upstream business extremely gloomy. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance..”

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $4.02 on Monday. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $572.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

