Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Research Coverage Started at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.40.

XNCR opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.00 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

