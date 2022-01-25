Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $54.90, but opened at $49.55. Xometry shares last traded at $49.37, with a volume of 530 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.10 per share, with a total value of $58,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $2,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,214,914 in the last quarter.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

