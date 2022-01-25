Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

