YENTEN (YTN) Price Hits $0.0022

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. YENTEN has a total market cap of $90,459.41 and approximately $38.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,573.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,414.37 or 0.06601491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.14 or 0.00292939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.83 or 0.00786992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00064389 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00395879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00243127 BTC.

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

